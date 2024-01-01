Dakota Wealth Management Has $14.48 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 421.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 153,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,028 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $14,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $108.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,730,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,187,129. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.23. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $110.55.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

