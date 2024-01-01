Dakota Wealth Management Has $15.45 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 537,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,637 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF makes up about 0.7% of Dakota Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Dakota Wealth Management owned 0.29% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $15,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPTS. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 651.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.05. 1,845,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,109,471. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.78. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $28.58 and a twelve month high of $29.44.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

