Dakota Wealth Management Has $19.98 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,049 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,591 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 0.9% of Dakota Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $19,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1.0% in the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 1,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 10.9% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1,655.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after acquiring an additional 7,998 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 8.0% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its stake in Broadcom by 20.2% in the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 68,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,008,000 after acquiring an additional 11,532 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Summit Insights raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $944.67.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.5 %

AVGO stock traded down $6.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,116.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,055,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,657,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $548.01 and a twelve month high of $1,151.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $976.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $903.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.23.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.69 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 63.75%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,980,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,980,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at $3,539,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,943 shares of company stock worth $47,543,682 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

