Dakota Wealth Management Has $29.15 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,871 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.3% of Dakota Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Dakota Wealth Management owned 0.11% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $29,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,106,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,247. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.02. The company has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $64.66 and a 1 year high of $78.37.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

