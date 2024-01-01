Dakota Wealth Management Has $31.04 Million Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 1.4% of Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Dakota Wealth Management owned approximately 0.15% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $31,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 153.5% in the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 12,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 7,655 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $371,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $368,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TIP traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $107.49. The company had a trading volume of 5,159,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,324,058. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.44. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.74 and a 52-week high of $111.26.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

