Dakota Wealth Management Has $4.99 Million Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $4,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 10.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 7.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Global Payments by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,366,000 after purchasing an additional 48,605 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 259.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 12,479 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the first quarter valued at about $766,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Stock Performance

GPN stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $127.00. 1,066,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,963,517. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.05 and a 1-year high of $138.07.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.20. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total transaction of $2,016,537.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,711,059.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.56.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Global Payments

About Global Payments

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.