Dakota Wealth Management Has $6.77 Million Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $6,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 3,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

MDY traded down $4.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $507.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,012,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,281. The stock has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $469.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $471.94. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $424.22 and a twelve month high of $513.98.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.