Dakota Wealth Management Has $8.01 Million Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Dakota Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,515 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 4,666 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $8,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce by 0.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN boosted its position in Salesforce by 0.9% during the second quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,778 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.8% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.0% in the third quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% in the third quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 12,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.94, for a total value of $3,245,250.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,062,156.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,106,297 shares of company stock worth $266,540,341. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM traded down $2.44 on Monday, reaching $263.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,706,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,465,479. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.36 and a fifty-two week high of $268.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $233.36 and a 200-day moving average of $220.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $254.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Salesforce from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.61.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

