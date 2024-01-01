Dakota Wealth Management Sells 15,189 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 22.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,646 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 15,189 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestcor Inc increased its position in NIKE by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in NIKE by 3.1% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors increased its position in NIKE by 0.7% in the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 12,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 0.8% during the second quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,448 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its position in shares of NIKE by 0.5% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 18,975 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.06.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE:NKE traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $108.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,667,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,644,957. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.01 and its 200-day moving average is $105.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $165.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

