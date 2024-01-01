Dakota Wealth Management Sells 3,583 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,256 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,583 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $11,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PWR stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $215.80. 457,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942,799. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.61 and a 1 year high of $219.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $188.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a PE ratio of 46.01 and a beta of 1.09.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.09. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PWR shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $214.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $219.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PWR

Quanta Services Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.