Dakota Wealth Management Sells 4,539 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 4,539 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $9,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% in the second quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 8.2% in the second quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 460 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% in the second quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 7,685 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,293,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% in the second quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,525 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% in the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $296.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,227,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,697,200. The company has a market capitalization of $215.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $278.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.14. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $299.35.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.60.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,557 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,656. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

