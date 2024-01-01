DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) Short Interest Update

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 934,900 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the November 30th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

DRIO traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.72. 62,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.26 and a current ratio of 6.93. DarioHealth has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $6.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.68. The company has a market cap of $46.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.43.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.01. DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 136.37% and a negative return on equity of 43.03%. The business had revenue of $3.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that DarioHealth will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRIO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 1,268.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DarioHealth in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of DarioHealth in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 90.5% in the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 141.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 15,940 shares in the last quarter. 33.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital health company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. Its user-centric multi-chronic condition digital therapeutics platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain, and behavioral health.

