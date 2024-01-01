Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,862,000 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the November 30th total of 7,703,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 886.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on DVDCF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Davide Campari-Milano to €13.80 ($15.16) in a report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley cut Davide Campari-Milano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th.

Get Davide Campari-Milano alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on DVDCF

Davide Campari-Milano Stock Down 2.9 %

About Davide Campari-Milano

Shares of OTCMKTS:DVDCF traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.00. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,394. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Davide Campari-Milano has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $14.45.

(Get Free Report)

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers a range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under various brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Davide Campari-Milano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davide Campari-Milano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.