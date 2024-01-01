Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,862,000 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the November 30th total of 7,703,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 886.2 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have issued reports on DVDCF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Davide Campari-Milano to €13.80 ($15.16) in a report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley cut Davide Campari-Milano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th.
About Davide Campari-Milano
Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers a range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under various brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.
