Davis Select International ETF (BATS:DINT) Shares Acquired by Sebold Capital Management Inc.

Sebold Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Davis Select International ETF (BATS:DINT – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the quarter. Davis Select International ETF comprises about 1.3% of Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Davis Select International ETF were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DINT. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 1,562.6% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 355,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,531,000 after buying an additional 334,172 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 717,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,675,000 after buying an additional 175,974 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 1,812.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 182,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after buying an additional 173,124 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 62,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 32,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Davis Select International ETF by 276.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 13,608 shares in the last quarter.

Davis Select International ETF Stock Performance

BATS:DINT opened at $18.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $155.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.43.

About Davis Select International ETF

The Davis Select International ETF (DINT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI ex-US index. The fund holds an actively-managed portfolio of international companies outside the US, selected based on prospects for long-term growth of capital. DINT was launched on Mar 1, 2018 and is managed by Davis.

