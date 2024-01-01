Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the period. Deere & Company makes up approximately 1.9% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 264.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.83.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:DE traded up $0.61 on Monday, hitting $399.87. 1,104,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,615,036. The stock has a market cap of $112.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $375.94 and a 200-day moving average of $395.95. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $345.55 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 28.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.96%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

