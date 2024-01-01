Deltec Asset Management LLC Acquires 5,000 Shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 205,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,511,000 after acquiring an additional 9,651 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 218,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,015,000 after acquiring an additional 6,603 shares during the period. Florin Court Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,711,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 18.8% in the second quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 6,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 372,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,432,000 after acquiring an additional 29,643 shares during the period.

KSA stock opened at $42.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.68 and a 200-day moving average of $40.14. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF has a 12 month low of $35.78 and a 12 month high of $43.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.99 million, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.56.

The iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (KSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Saudi Arabia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Saudi Arabian firms covering 99% of the market cap spectrum. KSA was launched on Sep 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

