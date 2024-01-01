Deltec Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 65,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in Plug Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Plug Power in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Plug Power in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Plug Power by 30.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on PLUG. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $15.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Johnson Rice reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $8.00 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.53.

Plug Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $4.50 on Monday. Plug Power Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.22 and a 52 week high of $18.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.15). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 24.18% and a negative net margin of 106.74%. The business had revenue of $198.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Plug Power

(Free Report)

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.