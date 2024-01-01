Deltec Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at $321,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter valued at $230,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Baker Hughes by 197.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 24,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,748,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,934,000 after acquiring an additional 204,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $344,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,050,878.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Baker Hughes Trading Down 0.1 %
Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Baker Hughes Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 48.19%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BKR has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.56.
View Our Latest Research Report on Baker Hughes
Baker Hughes Company Profile
Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Baker Hughes
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.