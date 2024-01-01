Deltec Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,000 Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,000 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rosenbaum Jay D. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.9% in the third quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 4,807 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 7.8% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,653 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 218,060 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $51,122,000 after buying an additional 9,075 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,166.4% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,552 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after buying an additional 14,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.1% in the third quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total value of $762,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,625,121.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total transaction of $8,749,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,386,359.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total value of $762,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,171 shares in the company, valued at $22,625,121.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 420,440 shares of company stock valued at $112,671,559 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PANW has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $281.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America cut Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $242.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.67.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ PANW opened at $294.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $92.98 billion, a PE ratio of 167.55, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.27. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $318.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $273.00 and a 200-day moving average of $252.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

