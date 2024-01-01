Deltec Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $3,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.5% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 12.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tevis Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.0% during the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 7,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of WSC opened at $44.50 on Monday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $34.40 and a fifty-two week high of $53.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.66. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Insider Transactions at WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $604.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.46 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 20.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.83 per share, with a total value of $179,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,556,598.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on WSC. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

