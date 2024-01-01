Deltec Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 42.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the quarter. Marvell Technology accounts for 1.9% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $8,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $248,250,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 216.2% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $240,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,730 shares in the company, valued at $6,044,807.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $240,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,730 shares in the company, valued at $6,044,807.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total value of $1,600,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 869,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,385,154.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 169,000 shares of company stock worth $9,691,940. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Marvell Technology stock opened at $60.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.86. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $67.99.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -36.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com cut Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.96.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Articles

