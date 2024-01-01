Deltec Asset Management LLC Buys 35,000 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 40.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Infosys by 6.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in Infosys by 5.4% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 29,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in Infosys by 4.2% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 242,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 9,801 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Infosys by 9.5% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 34,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC increased its position in Infosys by 12.8% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 30,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INFY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Infosys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.80 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Infosys in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Nomura raised shares of Infosys from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.93.

Infosys Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $18.38 on Monday. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $19.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.47 and its 200-day moving average is $17.11. The company has a market capitalization of $76.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.98.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Infosys had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

About Infosys

(Free Report)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.