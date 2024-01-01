Deltec Asset Management LLC Buys 66,500 Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 44.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 216,292 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,500 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITUB. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 244.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,872,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,181,000 after purchasing an additional 14,818,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 41.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,984,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,894,000 after buying an additional 11,129,486 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the second quarter valued at about $30,933,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 221.7% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,405,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,696,000 after buying an additional 5,103,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 5.0% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 94,379,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $556,839,000 after buying an additional 4,528,983 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Itaú Unibanco in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.10 price objective on the stock.

Itaú Unibanco Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:ITUB opened at $6.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.85. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a twelve month low of $4.24 and a twelve month high of $7.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.01 billion. Equities analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Itaú Unibanco Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is 6.35%.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

