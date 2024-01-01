Deltec Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 355.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,500 shares during the period. DraftKings comprises 0.9% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $4,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Udine Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 0.5% during the third quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. now owns 79,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in DraftKings by 10.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in DraftKings by 19.2% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in DraftKings by 6.2% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in DraftKings by 12.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Shares of DKNG opened at $35.25 on Monday. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.94 and a fifty-two week high of $39.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.08. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 30.41% and a negative return on equity of 96.17%. The company had revenue of $789.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.26 million. As a group, analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DraftKings news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 3,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $109,508.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,820,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,450,224.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 238,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total value of $8,507,123.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,760,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,062,502.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 3,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $109,508.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,820,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,450,224.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,408,800 shares of company stock valued at $87,716,006. Insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

