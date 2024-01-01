Deltec Asset Management LLC Has $2.15 Million Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Deltec Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,137 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 56.7% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert Matthews Davis acquired 1,200 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MO has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.53.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of MO stock opened at $40.34 on Monday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $51.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.89. The company has a market capitalization of $71.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.84%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Articles

