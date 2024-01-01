Deltec Asset Management LLC Has $2.68 Million Stock Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 356.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $2,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the second quarter worth $31,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 108.9% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the third quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MGM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGM Resorts International

In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $1,344,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,674 shares in the company, valued at $10,204,348.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,695 shares in the company, valued at $2,866,275. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $1,344,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 227,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,204,348.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,100. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MGM Resorts International Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $44.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.84. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $32.62 and a 52-week high of $51.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.78.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Further Reading

