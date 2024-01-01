Deltec Asset Management LLC Has $907,000 Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Deltec Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,384,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Baidu by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 446 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. 21.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $119.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.32 and a 12 month high of $160.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.14. The stock has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.70.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BIDU shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Baidu from $183.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Nomura raised Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Baidu from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Nomura Instinet upgraded Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Baidu from $181.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.94.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

