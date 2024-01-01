Deltec Asset Management LLC Invests $1.52 Million in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 41,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 416.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 279.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 448.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 812 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Alaska Air Group Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:ALK opened at $39.07 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.42. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.75 and a 12 month high of $57.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.04). Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.25.

View Our Latest Report on ALK

Alaska Air Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.