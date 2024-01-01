Deltec Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)

Deltec Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Banco de Chile were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Banco de Chile by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 229,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 25,578 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 86,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,437,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,125,000 after acquiring an additional 44,900 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 52,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 17,303 shares during the period. 1.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BCH opened at $23.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Banco de Chile has a 52 week low of $17.96 and a 52 week high of $23.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.43.

Banco de Chile ( NYSE:BCH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04). Banco de Chile had a net margin of 30.53% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The company had revenue of $647.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.07 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Banco de Chile will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on BCH shares. HSBC cut shares of Banco de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Banco de Chile in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banco de Chile in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Money Market segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.

