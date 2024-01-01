Deltec Asset Management LLC Sells 5,250 Shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Deltec Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,250 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,104,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,652,000 after buying an additional 48,677 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP boosted its stake in Tenaris by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 3,096,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,740,000 after purchasing an additional 275,341 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Tenaris by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,946,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,424,000 after purchasing an additional 167,024 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Tenaris by 2,895.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,842,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Tenaris by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,830,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,825,000 after purchasing an additional 774,800 shares in the last quarter. 11.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenaris Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE TS opened at $34.76 on Monday. Tenaris S.A. has a 12 month low of $24.69 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.54. The stock has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.48.

Tenaris Dividend Announcement

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.27). Tenaris had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Analysts forecast that Tenaris S.A. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Tenaris’s payout ratio is 13.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on TS. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Tenaris from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tenaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

