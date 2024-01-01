Deltec Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY)

Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 115,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HLLY. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Holley by 40.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 14,820,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280,253 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Holley in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,301,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Holley by 38.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,889,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,704,000 after acquiring an additional 801,808 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Holley by 360.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 727,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,635,000 after acquiring an additional 569,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Holley by 13.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,472,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,204,000 after acquiring an additional 405,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Holley from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Holley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Holley from $9.00 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Holley in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Holley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Holley has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.36.

Holley Stock Performance

Shares of Holley stock opened at $4.87 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.33 and a beta of 1.60. Holley Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.92 and a 52 week high of $8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $156.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.62 million. Holley had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 0.70%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Holley Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Holley

In other news, CEO Matthew Stevenson acquired 11,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $44,476.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,405,858 shares in the company, valued at $9,599,373.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew Stevenson acquired 11,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $44,476.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,405,858 shares in the company, valued at $9,599,373.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ginger M. Jones acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.77 per share, with a total value of $37,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,299 shares in the company, valued at $268,797.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Holley Company Profile

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

