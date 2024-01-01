DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF) Short Interest Update

DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a growth of 34.6% from the November 30th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

DFDS A/S Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DFDDF remained flat at $38.10 during trading on Monday. DFDS A/S has a fifty-two week low of $38.10 and a fifty-two week high of $38.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.10.

About DFDS A/S

DFDS A/S provides logistics solutions in Denmark and internationally. The company operates through Ferry and Logistics divisions. The Ferry division operates ferry routes in and around Europe transporting freight units, primarily trailers and passengers, as well as offers port terminal services. This division provides ferry services primarily to forwarders and hauliers, as well as manufacturers of heavy industrial goods, such as automotive, cold chain, FMCG and retailers, construction, refuse derived fuel and waste, forest products, metals, and chemicals; and operates mini cruises, and business and corporate events.

