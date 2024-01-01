DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,670,000 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the November 30th total of 3,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DHT by 5.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in DHT by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in DHT by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 30,419 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its position in DHT by 5.5% in the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 33,113 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DHT by 10.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,849 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. 59.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DHT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,153,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,491,548. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.70. DHT has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of -0.31.

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The shipping company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). DHT had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The firm had revenue of $89.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DHT will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.75%. DHT’s payout ratio is currently 66.09%.

DHT has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DHT in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of DHT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 19th.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 16, 2023, it had a fleet of 23 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

