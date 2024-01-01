DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Short Interest Update

DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 472,100 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the November 30th total of 553,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,721.0 days.

DiaSorin Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DSRLF remained flat at $99.78 during trading on Monday. DiaSorin has a fifty-two week low of $86.00 and a fifty-two week high of $147.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.48 and a 200 day moving average of $95.06.

DiaSorin Company Profile

DiaSorin S.p.A. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics testing kits in Europe, Africa, North America, Central and South America, the Asia Pacific, and China. The company provides various immunodiagnostic LIAISON platforms, including LIAISON XS, LIASON IQ, LIAISON XL, LIAISON XXL, and LIAISON XL LAS.

