Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWACU) Short Interest Update

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWACU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Digital World Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DWACU traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.00. The company had a trading volume of 631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.07. Digital World Acquisition has a one year low of $13.26 and a one year high of $29.00.

Get Digital World Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of Digital World Acquisition

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Digital World Acquisition by 124.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Digital World Acquisition by 641.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digital World Acquisition during the first quarter worth $32,000.

Digital World Acquisition Company Profile

Digital World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify on technology-focused companies in the SaaS and technology, or fintech and financial services sector in the Americas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Digital World Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital World Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.