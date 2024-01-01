Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV) Shares Acquired by Bridgeworth LLC

Bridgeworth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,916 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC owned approximately 1.11% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $4,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 8,134 shares during the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 101,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 39,412 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 77,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 23.0% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 283,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,708,000 after acquiring an additional 52,933 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.20. The company had a trading volume of 143,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,670. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.80. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 12-month low of $22.16 and a 12-month high of $25.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.23.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.