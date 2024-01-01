Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP) Shares Purchased by BetterWealth LLC

BetterWealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares during the period. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises about 2.0% of BetterWealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. BetterWealth LLC owned about 1.28% of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $4,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 37.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $228,000.

NYSEARCA DFIP traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $41.28. 94,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,986. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $43.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.55.

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

