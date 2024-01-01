Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Bought by Bridgewater Advisors Inc.

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 28.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,860 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 414,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 25,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,600,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,785,000 after acquiring an additional 126,989 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,081,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,449,000 after acquiring an additional 59,070 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,325,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,424. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.02 and its 200 day moving average is $26.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $24.83 and a twelve month high of $28.78.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.