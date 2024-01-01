Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP) is Satovsky Asset Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Satovsky Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 879,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,896 shares during the period. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF comprises approximately 6.9% of Satovsky Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Satovsky Asset Management LLC owned about 1.57% of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF worth $20,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors increased its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 38.5% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 44,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 12,450 shares during the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 25.5% during the second quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 12,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 1,041,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,488,000 after buying an additional 42,930 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the second quarter worth $304,000.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF stock opened at $25.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of -1.00.

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

