Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) is Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s 3rd Largest Position

Austin Asset Management Co Inc raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 482,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,421 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up 7.8% of Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Austin Asset Management Co Inc owned about 0.46% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $25,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 35.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 25.5% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 634,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,788,000 after buying an additional 128,972 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 82,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 25.4% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 270,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,816,000 after buying an additional 54,783 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 444.6% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAS traded down $0.74 on Monday, hitting $59.62. The company had a trading volume of 400,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,839. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $60.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

