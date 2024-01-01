Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Shares Purchased by Heirloom Wealth Management

Heirloom Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up 1.9% of Heirloom Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Heirloom Wealth Management owned approximately 0.11% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $4,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $87,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

DFAU stock opened at $33.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.06. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $26.71 and a 52 week high of $33.44.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

