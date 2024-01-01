Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Shares Acquired by Bridgewater Advisors Inc.

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,938 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF makes up about 0.8% of Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. owned 0.18% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $4,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DUHP. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $587,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,738,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,958,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000.

Get Dimensional US High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,530. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.64 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.