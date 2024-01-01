Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR) Shares Purchased by Bridgeworth LLC

Bridgeworth LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,300,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,714 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Bridgeworth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Bridgeworth LLC owned approximately 4.01% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $25,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,675,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,050,000 after purchasing an additional 109,601 shares during the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,530,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,929,000 after acquiring an additional 110,772 shares during the period. RAM Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,162,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,691,000 after acquiring an additional 22,403 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 692,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,893,000 after purchasing an additional 86,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arista Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 242.7% in the second quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 635,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,669,000 after purchasing an additional 449,841 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAR traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $22.74. 165,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,944. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.90. The firm has a market cap of $736.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.93. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $24.12.

About Dimensional US Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

