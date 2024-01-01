Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT) Short Interest Update

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 363,100 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the November 30th total of 488,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 830,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 14.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of DRCT traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.88. The stock had a trading volume of 509,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,151. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.53. Direct Digital has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $17.42. The firm has a market cap of $212.34 million, a PE ratio of 64.70 and a beta of 8.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.18. Direct Digital had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 78.67%. The company had revenue of $59.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Direct Digital will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President W Keith Smith sold 77,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $867,360.90. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 172,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,915,139.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direct Digital by 162.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 68,315 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Direct Digital by 335.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 94,748 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direct Digital by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 9,980 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Direct Digital by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 33,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,267 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Direct Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

DRCT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Direct Digital from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Direct Digital from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem.

