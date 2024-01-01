Discovery Energy (DENR) versus Its Rivals Critical Review

Discovery Energy (OTCMKTS:DENR – Get Free Report) is one of 376 publicly-traded companies in the “Oil & Gas E&P” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Discovery Energy to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Discovery Energy and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Discovery Energy N/A N/A N/A Discovery Energy Competitors 169.13% 42.51% 10.90%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Discovery Energy and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Discovery Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Discovery Energy Competitors 655 4268 7834 301 2.60

Institutional & Insider Ownership

As a group, “Oil & Gas E&P” companies have a potential upside of 34.43%. Given Discovery Energy’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Discovery Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

19.2% of shares of all “Oil & Gas E&P” companies are owned by institutional investors. 87.5% of Discovery Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.3% of shares of all “Oil & Gas E&P” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Discovery Energy and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Discovery Energy N/A N/A -31.82 Discovery Energy Competitors $781.31 million $185.54 million -15.18

Discovery Energy’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Discovery Energy. Discovery Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Discovery Energy rivals beat Discovery Energy on 7 of the 8 factors compared.

Discovery Energy Company Profile

Discovery Energy Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of conventional and unconventional natural gas, and oil and energy projects. It holds a 100% working interest in the petroleum exploration license 512 prospect covering an area of 584,651 gross acres located in South Australia. The company was formerly known as Santos Resource Corp. and changed its name to Discovery Energy Corp. in May 2012. Discovery Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

