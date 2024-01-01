Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Short Interest Update

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,580,000 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the November 30th total of 5,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diversified Healthcare Trust

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 11.9% during the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 560,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,327,000 after acquiring an additional 59,726 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 7.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,645,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,953,000 after buying an additional 1,287,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 95.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ DHC traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $3.74. 854,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,953,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $3.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.43.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.74%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Sunday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th.

Read Our Latest Report on Diversified Healthcare Trust

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DHC is a real estate investment trust focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location. As of September 30, 2023, DHC's approximately $7.2 billion portfolio included 376 properties in 36 states and Washington, DC, occupied by approximately 500 tenants, and totaling approximately 9 million square feet of life science and medical office properties and more than 27,000 senior living units.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.