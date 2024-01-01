DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF) Short Interest Update

DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

DKSH Price Performance

DKSH stock remained flat at $69.50 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.94 and a 200 day moving average of $69.14. DKSH has a fifty-two week low of $61.40 and a fifty-two week high of $69.50.

DKSH Company Profile

DKSH Holding AG provides various market expansion services in Thailand, Greater China, Malaysia, Singapore, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers sourcing, market insights, marketing, sales, eCommerce, distribution, logistics, and after-sales services. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology.

