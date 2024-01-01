Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,200 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the November 30th total of 134,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 527.3 days.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DPZUF remained flat at $37.50 during midday trading on Monday. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 12-month low of $32.50 and a 12-month high of $37.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.59.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Cambodia, Germany, Luxembourg, Denmark, Taiwan, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates various stores.

