Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,200 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the November 30th total of 134,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 527.3 days.
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DPZUF remained flat at $37.50 during midday trading on Monday. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 12-month low of $32.50 and a 12-month high of $37.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.59.
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Company Profile
