Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 324,900 shares, a growth of 41.0% from the November 30th total of 230,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 193,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 102,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total value of $6,014,631.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,486,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,515,478.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 102,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total transaction of $6,014,631.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,486,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,515,478.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Simcoe Capital Management, Llc sold 131,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total transaction of $7,335,656.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,062,016.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 597,784 shares of company stock valued at $33,788,510 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donnelley Financial Solutions

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 4.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 396,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,203,000 after buying an additional 16,241 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 13.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 8,094 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 8.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Price Performance

DFIN traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.37. 86,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,943. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 1-year low of $35.71 and a 1-year high of $63.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.11.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.23. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The business had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.70 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

Featured Articles

