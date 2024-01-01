DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a drop of 37.6% from the November 30th total of 35,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 216,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth about $149,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,000.
DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.7 %
DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund stock opened at $14.87 on Monday. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.12 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.47.
DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement
About DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund
DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.
The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.
The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund
- Why Consider Investing in Nanotechnology Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.